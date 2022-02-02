Texas A&M wins the 2022 recruiting title

All eyes were on the Aggies on National Signing Day and they rose to the occasion. Texas A&M came into Signing Day with the No. 2 overall recruiting class but, thanks to additions from five-stars Shemar Stewart and Jacoby Mathews, the Aggies have claimed the 2022 team recruiting championship. In fact, this Texas A&M recruiting class ranks fourth all-time behind the Alabama 2021 and 2017 class and Georgia's 2018 class. This is Texas A&M's first No. 1 recruiting class. The program has never finished with a class ranked higher than No. 6, a feat the Aggies accomplished four times. During his time as head coach at Florida State, Jimbo Fisher never had a No. 1 recruiting class but did finish No. 2 twice and had five top-five classes.

RECRUITING CHAMPIONS SINCE 2002 Year Program 2022 Texas A&M 2021 Alabama 2020 Georgia 2019 Georgia 2018 Georgia 2017 Alabama 2016 Alabama 2015 USC 2014 Alabama 2013 Alabama 2012 Alabama 2011 Alabama 2010 USC 2009 Alabama 2008 Alabama 2007 Florida 2006 USC 2005 USC 2004 USC 2003 LSU 2002 Texas

Walter Nolen is the crown jewel of this recruiting class. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals250 challenged Travis Hunter for the top spot in the Rivals250 after an outstanding performance at the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year. The Aggies held off Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama and Florida to land Nolen's commitment. Stewart is the other five-star defensive lineman heading to College Station. The duo of Nolen and Stewart will team up with Rivals100 defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Anthony Lucas and Enai White in addition to four-stars Malick Sylla and Jadon Scarlett to make what looks like the best defensive line haul in the 2022 recruiting class.

2. ALABAMA

3. GEORGIA

4. OHIO STATE

5. TEXAS