{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 09:12:28 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: A&M hopes for a strong rebound from Chapman

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

The Aggies hope Caleb Chapman remains healthy and effective in 2021.
Class: Redshirt junior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

2020 stats: 14 catches, 197 yards, 3 TD in 3 games; SEC offensive player of the week in A&M's 41-38 win over Florida

Projected 2021 role: Key part of the receiver rotation

Chapman came into the 2020 season with one career catch for 6 yards. It didn't take long for that personal record to fall, and he looked like he was on his way to being an impact player when he racked up 9 catches for 157 yards and 2 TD against Florida -- but the last catch, a 51-yard touchdown catch, also came with a torn ACL which ended his season.

Chapman was held out this spring, but is expected to be ready to go when training camp begins. He remains a potential deep threat for an Aggie team that desperately needs one, and could be a major part of a more potent offense if he remains healthy.

