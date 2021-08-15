The 2021 Aggies: Agent 0 returns to torment the SEC

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2020 stats: 49 carries, 293 yards (6 YPC), 4 TD; 43 catches, 564 yards (13.1 YPC), 6 TD in 10 games (6 starts)

Projected 2021 role: Starting slot receiver and punt returner

Smith can, and will, cause problems for opposing defenses from all over the field. He will primarily be a wideout this season, but he'll also carry the ball and get it on jet sweeps. With his speed, elusiveness and intelligence, he's one of the most dangerous players in college football. Even with all the weapons at their disposal this year, look for the Aggie coaching staff to get the ball in 0's hands frequently.