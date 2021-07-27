The 2021 Aggies: Braedon Mowry seeks a spot in DE rotation
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Braedon Mowry.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play (redshirted)
Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive end
Mowry hasn't played a down in two years after having to sit out the 2019 season with qualifying issues. He's got a tough task ahead of him to break into this year's rotation, but he played well in the spring game, racking up a sack for the Maroon team. He's got good size and speed and shouldn't be ignored, but still may be a year away from making an impact.