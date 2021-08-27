The 2021 Aggies: Brian Williams takes on key role in the secondary
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with safety Brian Williams.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
2020 stats: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack in 10 games
Projected 2021 role: Backup safety
Williams filled the role of the fourth safety last year and will do so again this year, but his experience makes him quite an asset. The A&M coaching staff know he's capable of holding his own when Demani Richardson needs a rest or is banged up, which should mean increased playing time. An increase in snaps could be a precursor for 2022, when he could be in line for a starting spot.