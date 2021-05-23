The 2021 Aggies: Carper returns for one last season

Class: Super Senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

2020 stats: 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 3 passes broken up in 10 games (3 starts)

Projected 2021 role: Primary backup safety

Getting Carper back for an extra season was a huge boost for the Aggies. He is a highly experienced and capable reserve who can play both safety positions, and he’s someone defensive coordinator Mike Elko trusts. He’s also a team leader and a respected presence in the locker room. He’s the kind of player championship teams need.