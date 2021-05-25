The 2021 Aggies: Chappell impresses in spring debut

Class: Freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

2019 stats at Philadelphia Northeast High School (did not play in 2020): 30 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 3 INT

Projected 2021 role: Competing for a backup role

Chappell didn't have a chance to play a senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but looked like he hadn't missed a beat as he arrived at A&M in time for spring practice. With starters Jaylon and Myles Jones not playing in the Maroon & White Game, Chappell stepped in as a starter for the Maroon team with Brian George. He tallied 3 tackles and broke up two passes in an impressively capable performance for a true freshman. Even though the Joneses are set to start and George looks like the third corner, Chappell and Deuce Harmon have positioned themselves for a serious look this summer. Perhaps more importantly, he gives the Aggies reason to have great confidence in their corner group in 2022 and beyond.