The 2021 Aggies: Chibuzo looks to take over as center of the future

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2020 stats: Played in 1 game

Projected 2021 role: Competing for the backup center job

Part of the big 2020 offensive line class, Chibuzo (a tackle in high school) was almost immediately moved to center when he got to campus. Ryan McCollum was set as the starter, but the backup -- Luke Matthews -- missed the entire season, pushing Chibuzo into a position where he could have ended up playing.

McCollum missed one snap all season and Kenyon Green replaced him for that, but it showed the importance of having a solid backup. Matthews is set to start this season, but Chibuzo, Matthew Wykoff and Remington Strickland will all get looks at the position. The winner of the competition between those three could be set for a future starting job.