The 2021 Aggies: Chris Russell seeks to break into LB rotation
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Chris Russell.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
2020 stats: 4 tackles, 1 blocked punt in 10 games
Projected 2021 role: Backup linebacker
Russell has been regular on special teams the past two seasons, but his role on defense has been limited. This year, the Aggies need a backup for Aaron Hansford and Russell is in the mix. But he has to hold of Tarian Lee and Antonio Doyle to win the job, so a big training camp is a must for him.