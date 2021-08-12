The 2021 Aggies: Chris Russell seeks to break into LB rotation

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds

2020 stats: 4 tackles, 1 blocked punt in 10 games

Projected 2021 role: Backup linebacker

Russell has been regular on special teams the past two seasons, but his role on defense has been limited. This year, the Aggies need a backup for Aaron Hansford and Russell is in the mix. But he has to hold of Tarian Lee and Antonio Doyle to win the job, so a big training camp is a must for him.