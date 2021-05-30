The 2021 Aggies: Constantinou seeks strong 2021 results
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with punter Nic Constantinou.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Spring height/weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
2020 stats: 36 punts, average of 40.5; long of 54; 19 punts fair caught; 13 punts inside the 20; 3 punts over 50 yards; Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
Projected 2021 role: Starting punter
Constantinou had a good year in his first season as a starter, but expectations for Aggie punters are well above "good" -- especially for the replacement of Braden Mann. But Contstantinou largely did his job, keeping returns to an absolute minimum. This year, he'll be looking to harness his powerful leg and become more of a threat to flip the field -- making it even harder for opponents to move the ball and score on the A&M defense.