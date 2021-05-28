The 2021 Aggies: Cooper looks ready for a key role

Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2020 stats: 2 tackles in 10 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2021 role: In the linebacker rotation

A 4-star prospect who picked A&M fairly late in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Cooper arrived with high future hopes. Those hopes appear to have started to become reality, as Cooper was repeatedly praised for his speed and quality play by coach Jimbo Fisher this spring. He followed a strong run in practice with a stellar Maroon & White Game, picking up a team-high 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

With his superior speed, Cooper brings a unique element to the Aggie linebacker corps. He can run down opponents from sideline to sideline, and it looks like he's going to get that chance to do just that in 2021.