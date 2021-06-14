 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Doyle looks to make his move
The 2021 Aggies: Doyle looks to make his move

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Antonio Doyle.

Antonio Doyle (foreground) is in the linebacker mix in 2021.
Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

2020 stats: Played in 10 games, largely on special teams

Projected 2021 role: Backup linebacker

The biggest of the Aggie linebackers, Doyle got his first real action in the Maroon & White Game and responded with 4 tackles and .5 tackles for loss. He's got plenty of competition this season with the likes of Chris Russell and Tarian Lee looking for playing time, but the former 4-star signee enters his second season with a real shot at making an impact.

