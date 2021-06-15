 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Fatheree looks to make quick impact
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 20:56:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Fatheree looks to make quick impact

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree. 

Reuben Fatheree was a dominant player in his senior season.
Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 305 pounds

2020 stats: 4-star recruit, member of the Rivals 100

Projected 2021 role: Backup left tackle

Fatheree is already massive at 6-foot-8 and better than 300 pounds, but the A&M coaching staff will still do their best to keep him off the field in 2021. They know that they'll need a replacement for Kenyon Green no later than 2023, and Fatheree is the odds-on favorite for that job. With the footwork of a low-post basketball player, sharp wits and a nasty on the field disposition, he could be another Maroon Goon in the making.

