The 2021 Aggies: Freak athlete Albert Regis joins DT group

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 290 pounds

2020 stats (at La Porte High School): 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle

Regis will play defensive tackle at the college level, but he's got tremendous athletic ability. He was all-district as a tight end in 2019 and also played running back and -- gulp -- wide receiver. For a player of his size, he's got remarkable speed. As he gets bigger and stronger, he could be an exciting member of the defensive tackle rotation. But, for now, he'll likely get some time to continue to develop.