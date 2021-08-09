The 2021 Aggies: Freak athlete Albert Regis joins DT group
AggieYell.com continues its series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive tackle Albert Regis.
Class: Freshman
Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 290 pounds
2020 stats (at La Porte High School): 71 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle
Regis will play defensive tackle at the college level, but he's got tremendous athletic ability. He was all-district as a tight end in 2019 and also played running back and -- gulp -- wide receiver. For a player of his size, he's got remarkable speed. As he gets bigger and stronger, he could be an exciting member of the defensive tackle rotation. But, for now, he'll likely get some time to continue to develop.