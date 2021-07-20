The 2021 Aggies: Lane looks for a bigger role in 2021

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2020 stats: 29 catches, 409 yards (14.1 YPC), 2 TD in 10 games (9 starts)

While other A&M receivers were injured, struggling with the offense or struggling to catch the football, there was one constant in 2020: Chase Lane. Ainias Smith rightfully got the attention, but the receiver corps would have been an outright disaster without Lane. His solid route-running, consistent hands and football smarts were indispensable last season, and if he stays healthy this year, he should rack up even higher catch totals in 2021.