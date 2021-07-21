The 2021 Aggies: Leal looks to make leap to superstar status

Class: Junior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

2020 stats: 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 4 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games (all starts)

Projected 2021 role: Starting defensive end

By the end of last season, there were few players in college football as disruptive as DeMarvin Leal. The scary thing is that he's probably got a lot more upside to tap into. Leal has already been named a first-team preseason All-American by Athlon and Walter Camp and more awards seem likely. His freakish speed for his size makes him dangerous at either end or tackle, and the only thing he hasn't done yet is rack up big sack totals. If he does that this year, he'll likely be a top-10 NFL draft pick in 2022.