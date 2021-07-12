The 2021 Aggies: LJ Johnson arrives with high expectations

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 210 pounds

2020 stats (at Cy-Fair High School): 177 carries, 1,262 yards (7.13 YPC), 20 TD rushing; 14 receptions, 255 yards (18.2 YPC), 3 TD receiving; Army All-American

Projected 2021 role: Competing for backup running back role

The number two running back in the nation according to Rivals.com in the 2021 class, Johnson was a prized recruit for many programs. He narrowed his list to the Aggies and Texas, and picked A&M on signing day. His addition took the Aggies' running back room from strong to absolutely loaded.

The question is, how much will he play in 2021?

That answer may depend on two ifs: first, if Ainias Smith plays more receiver this year and if he's as good as advertised. Already 210 pounds and running the 40-yard dash in the low-to-mid 4.4-second range means he should be plenty strong and very fast. If that's the case, he could be the third back behind established stars Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane.