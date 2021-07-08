The 2021 Aggies: McKinnley Jackson moves into the lineup
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.
Class: Sophomore
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 335 pounds
2020 stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks in 10 games (1 start); SEC All-Freshman Team
Projected 2021 role: Starting defensive tackle
The departure of Bobby Brown was disappointing for the Aggies, but the play of McKinnley Jackson in his true freshman season softened the blow considerably. The massive tackle now gets his chance to start, and expectations are high for him. He put up strong numbers in a limited role last season, and the Aggies hope he can disrupt opponents' running games and pressure the quarterback given more opportunities.