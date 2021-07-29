The 2021 Aggies: Norwood joins talented CB unit

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Heigh/Weight: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

2020 stats (at Fort Smith, Ark., Northside): 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2021 role: Backup cornerback

Norwood played primarily on offense in high school, but major programs saw his future at the next level at cornerback. And with good reason: he's 6-foot-1 and runs a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Add in a slender frame and good lateral movement and he screams corner. And that was more than enough for the Aggies to pursue and eventually land him. While he could play on special teams this year, he'll likely get a season or two to develop as he becomes a full-time corner. He's got the physical gifts, so he may just need an adjustment period before he becomes a contributor.