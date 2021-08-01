The 2021 Aggies: Ogunbiyi set for his first season as a starter

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds

2020 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2021 role: Starting left guard

One of the top guard prospects in the nation in the 2020 class, Ogunbiyi appears to be living up to the hype. He was put into the starting lineup, no questions asked, at the start of the spring and looks like he's staying there. Coach Jimbo Fisher praised him for his quickness and overall athleticism at SEC Media Days, which added hype to a young man who has only taken a few snaps at the college level. But if he's as advertised, the Aggies will be in good shape at left guard.