The 2021 Aggies: Ogunbiyi set for his first season as a starter
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 305 pounds
2020 stats: Redshirted
Projected 2021 role: Starting left guard
One of the top guard prospects in the nation in the 2020 class, Ogunbiyi appears to be living up to the hype. He was put into the starting lineup, no questions asked, at the start of the spring and looks like he's staying there. Coach Jimbo Fisher praised him for his quickness and overall athleticism at SEC Media Days, which added hype to a young man who has only taken a few snaps at the college level. But if he's as advertised, the Aggies will be in good shape at left guard.