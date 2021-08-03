 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Peevy hopes to make extra year pay off
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 19:52:13 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: Peevy hopes to make extra year pay off

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Jayden Peevy looks to make the most of a fifth season at A&M.
Class: Super senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

2020 stats: 34 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games

Projected 2021 role: Starting defensive tackle

Peevy hasn't gotten a lot of hype during his time at A&M, but all he's done is produce. After a strong season as a first-time starter in 2020, he's coming back in an effort to improve his draft status. A third-team preseason All-SEC pick, Peevy and McKinnley Jackson look to make a formidable pairing at tackle -- but, for the first time, he's going to be the guy getting the most attention. If he can step up his play just a bit from 2020, he'll find the extra year spent in college to be more than worth his while.

