The 2021 Aggies: Peevy hopes to make extra year pay off

Class: Super senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

2020 stats: 34 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games

Projected 2021 role: Starting defensive tackle

Peevy hasn't gotten a lot of hype during his time at A&M, but all he's done is produce. After a strong season as a first-time starter in 2020, he's coming back in an effort to improve his draft status. A third-team preseason All-SEC pick, Peevy and McKinnley Jackson look to make a formidable pairing at tackle -- but, for the first time, he's going to be the guy getting the most attention. If he can step up his play just a bit from 2020, he'll find the extra year spent in college to be more than worth his while.