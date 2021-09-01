The 2021 Aggies: Season a critical one for Erick Young

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

2020 stats: 11 tackles in 7 games

Projected 2021 role: Backup nickelback

This is a critical year for the former 5-star, who began last year as a starter but missed four games due to injuries. When he was on the field, he didn't meet the high expectations set for him. A, bigger, more physical nickel, he's been replaced in the starting lineup by the faster Antonio Johnson but should still have plenty of opportunities to play. He needs to make the most of them, and stay healthy, if he wants to wrest his starting job back.