The 2021 Aggies: Stowers already surprising

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

2020 stats (at Denton Ryan High School): 184-309, 2,487 yards, 18 TD, 12 INT; 165 carries, 1,078 yards, 10 TD

Projected 2021 role: Backup tight end

Stowers spent the spring at quarterback, but after mixed reviews, the arrival of walk-on Zach Daniel and the ongoing competition for the starting job between Zach Calzada and Haynes King, he moved to tight end. The coaching staff saw it as an opportunity to take advantage of Stowers' superior athletic ability, and he made the shift without complaint. He's still got to add some size, but he's already proven to be a capable route-runner with good hands. He may not contribute much in 2021, but he's a fascinating player to watch.