The 2021 Aggies: Tarian Lee tries to make his move
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Tarian Lee.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 245 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play
Projected 2021 role: Backup linebacker
Lee entered the spring as a bit of an afterthought at linebacker, but he had a very strong spring and won the most improved defensive player award. Now, he's very much in the mix for playing time after having not seeing the field in two years. If his improvement from the spring continues through the summer, it's hard to see him not getting a shot this fall.