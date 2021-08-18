 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: The offense revolves around Isaiah Spiller
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 12:45:59 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: The offense revolves around Isaiah Spiller

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with running back Isaiah Spiller.

The Aggies would be happy to see Isaiah Spiller in the end zone even more in 2021.
Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

2020 stats: 188 carries, 1,036 yards (5.5 YPC), 9 TD; first team All-SEC; 2021 preseason first-team All-SEC

Projected 2021 role: Starting running back

The workhorse of the Aggie offense the past two seasons, Spiller broke the 1,000 yard mark in just 10 games last season in spite of dealing with nagging injuries. After being named first-team All-SEC, expectations for Spiller are even higher this year. A rare combination of a physical back with speed and elusiveness, Spiller proved himself to be an elite player last year. He enters 2021 as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy cancidate.

