The 2021 Aggies: The offense revolves around Isaiah Spiller

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

2020 stats: 188 carries, 1,036 yards (5.5 YPC), 9 TD; first team All-SEC; 2021 preseason first-team All-SEC

Projected 2021 role: Starting running back

The workhorse of the Aggie offense the past two seasons, Spiller broke the 1,000 yard mark in just 10 games last season in spite of dealing with nagging injuries. After being named first-team All-SEC, expectations for Spiller are even higher this year. A rare combination of a physical back with speed and elusiveness, Spiller proved himself to be an elite player last year. He enters 2021 as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy cancidate.