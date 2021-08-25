 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Walker tries to crack DT rotation
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 14:43:40 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Walker tries to crack DT rotation

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues its series on members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with defensive tackle Dallas Walker.

Dallas Walker is a frequently overlooked part of the defensive tackle group.
Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play (redshirted)

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle

There's a lot of discussion about Jayden Peevy and McKinnley Jackson, the two starters at defensive tackle, but there's plenty of talent behind them. Walker is part of that group, a former 4-star looking for a chance to contribute. With Peevy nicked up and the backups not clearly established yet, Walker could get an opportunity to compete into the early stages of the season.

