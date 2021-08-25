The 2021 Aggies: Walker tries to crack DT rotation
AggieYell.com continues its series on members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with defensive tackle Dallas Walker.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play (redshirted)
Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle
There's a lot of discussion about Jayden Peevy and McKinnley Jackson, the two starters at defensive tackle, but there's plenty of talent behind them. Walker is part of that group, a former 4-star looking for a chance to contribute. With Peevy nicked up and the backups not clearly established yet, Walker could get an opportunity to compete into the early stages of the season.