The 2021 Aggies: White aims for starting spot

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

2020 stats: 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games (1 start)

Projected 2021 role: Starting linebacker

White has put up strong numbers in limited opportunities over the past two seasons, but really impressed down the stretch last year. He got the start in the Orange Bowl against UNC and started the game with an interception. Outside of Aaron Hansford, he's the most experienced linebacker on the team and that makes him an odds-on favorite to start. He has size, good speed and, as we saw last year, a knack for the big play.