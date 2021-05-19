The 2021 Aggies: Yulkeith Brown brings a playmaker's touch

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds

Projected 2021 role: Backup slot receiver

Jimbo Fisher likes playmakers and he doesn’t care how big they are. For example, you hear anyone complaining about Ainias Smith being too small? No? Exactly. That’s what the Aggies are hoping to get from Brown — a player with great football sense, great agility and good speed who can do damage when he gets the football. He did that at Miami Central and was then the offensive MVP of the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game in February. He’s got a lot of competition for playing time in 2021, so he have some work to do to get on the field — but we thought that about Ainias Smith in 2019, too.