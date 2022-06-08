The 2022 Aggies: Anderson a potential impact freshman

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds

2021 stats: 4-star recruit, Under Armour All-American and invitee to the Polynesian Bowl

Projected 2022 role: Significant playing time at nickel

The only reason Anderson doesn't have "starter" in his role is because it's depending on whether Antonio Johnson plays nickel or safety during a given game. In any event, it looks like he'll be very busy. He was brought in with the idea of being a nickel and showed this spring that the job's not too big for him. He was excellent in spring practice, showing that he's a strong run defender and, in a bit of a surprise, a very good pass defender. The reason it's a surprise is because he largely played offense in high school, but he looks like he's making the transition to full-time defender seamlessly. He's one of many true freshmen for Aggies to get excited about.