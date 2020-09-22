AggieYell - The Big 30: Aggies need strong senior year from Carson Green

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Starting right tackle

Why he's #8 on the list: Green may have been A&M's best offensive lineman last year, considering the group's struggles that's not saying a lot. All the same, that group has much higher expectations in 2020 and Green is a third-team preseason All-SEC selection. Green is a solid run blocker, but pass protection is the area which needs to improve. With fellow senior Jared Hocker next to him, the Aggies hope the experienced pair will improve in year two under Josh Henson. If Green plays up to his preseason billing -- or better -- then the Aggie offense will benefit immensely.