AggieYell - The Big 30: Carper brings needed leadership to the 2020 Aggies

The Big 30: Carper brings needed leadership to the 2020 Aggies
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 29, safety Keldrick Carper.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
2019 stats: 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery in 12 games (4 starts)
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at safety
Why he's number 29 on the list: Carper brings experience to the position and was pretty solid against the run last year, but his value goes beyond what he does on the field. Carper is one of the leaders of the football team and a steady presence in the locker room. With a tough schedule and many underclassman likely to be counted on this season, a respected veteran can be extremely valuable.