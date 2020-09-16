 AggieYell - The Big 30: Clemons looks to have strong final season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 12:03:34 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 30: Clemons looks to have strong final season

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 16, defensive end Micheal Clemons.

Micheal Clemons has had a stellar training camp.
Micheal Clemons has had a stellar training camp.

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

2019 stats: 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, .5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end

Why he's number 16 on the list: Clemons has been a player two A&M coaching staffs have had high hopes for, and 2020 may be the year he recognizes them. Jimbo Fisher has repeatedly praised the senior, saying multiple times he's had a great training camp. The Aggies need a strong run-stuffing defensive end to play opposite DeMarvin Leal, and Clemons is the best bet to do that job. If his good camp translates to a strong season, the Aggie front line will be very salty.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}