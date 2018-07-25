The biggest question mark?
AggieYell.com continues its look at each position group on the 2018 Texas A&M football team with a discussion of the offensive line.
Returning scholarship players
Center Erik McCoy (Jr.; 6'4", 315; started all 13 games; preseason All-SEC)
Guard/Tackle Keaton Sutherland (Sr.; 6'5". 317; started 12 games)
G Connor Lanfear (Sr.; 6'6", 320; played in 12 games, starting 11; missed bowl game and spring practice due to injury)
T Dan Moore Jr. (Soph.; 6'5", 317; played in 7 games, starting 1)
T Carson Green (Soph.; 6'6", 300; played in 11 games, starting 5)
G Ryan McCollum (RS-Soph.; 6'5", 295; played in 13 games, with 7 starts)
G Jared Hocker (Soph.; 6'5", 318; played in 7 games, starting 2)
T Kellen Diesch (RS-Soph.; 6'5", 310; played in 1 game)
G Colton Prater (Jr.; 6'4", 300; played in 10 games, starting 3)
G Grayson Reed (RS-Fresh. 6'5", 320; redshirted)
T/G Riley Anderson (RS-Soph.; 6'5", 295; Did not play in 2017)
New arrivals
G Luke Matthews (6'4", 305; Army All-American)
G Tank Jenkins (6'3", 325; Alabama 6-A All-State)
G Barton Clement (6'3", 315; First team All-Greater Houston)
T Cole Blanton (6'7", 285; Army All-American; enrolled in the spring, but missed spring practice due to injury)
What we learned in the spring
The first thing we learned is that Koda Martin would rather be at Syracuse with his dad than finish his career at A&M. After a scary situation where Martin overheated and needed to be hospitalized after a practice, Martin abruptly pulled up stakes and transferred to Syracuse to play for his father-in-law, Dino Babers, and his father, QB coach Kirk Martin. That thrust Dan Moore into the starting lineup at left tackle, where he'd performed fairly well in the spring anyway. Kellen Diesch, who seems to have found new life in Jimbo Fisher's system (in other words, using the 3-point stance), moves in as the backup left tackle.
Three players look at least fairly secure in their starting spots: Keaton Sutherland at left guard, Carson Green at right tackle and the best of the bunch, Erik McCoy at center. During the spring game, McCoy got some snaps at guard, but that appears to have been more of an effort to cross-train he and Colton Prater (normally a guard, who played center).
Lanfear has been a starter for the better part of three seasons, but he seems to be the guy fighting for his job. Prater, who struggled mightily last year after offseason shoulder surgery, looked rejuvenated in the spring and seemed comfortable at right guard. But if Lanfear's healthy, he should be the favorite to win the job back.
So after such a disappointing showing in 2017 by essentially the same bunch, can the newcomers break into the rotation? The answer is yes, but it won't be a walk in the park. Reed, who redshirted last year, looked good at left guard in the spring but will have to beat out Sutherland, the most experienced lineman on the team. Blanton could compete with Green for the right tackle spot, while Clement, Jenkins and Matthews will have to bump Hocker, Prater and McCollum out of the way for playing time. They could end up redshirting, but a solid summer for any of them could cause a quick re-evaluation.
Projected depth chart
LT: Moore/Diesch
LG: Sutherland/Reed/McCollum
C: McCoy/Prater
RG: Lanfear/Prater/Hocker
RT: Green/Blanton