It's move-in time for the remainder of the Texas A&M football team that wasn't already on campus. Here's a look at the new arrivals:

2022 stats: 62 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6 sacks; Under Armour All-American One of the premier players in the nation at any position, Hicks is the latest elite defensive lineman to make his way to Aggieland. Now up to 280 pounds, Hicks has the ability to play inside or out on the line. In spite of the depth and talent A&M already has on the line, he'll be tough to keep off the field.

2022 stats: 61 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 INT Kennedy only played one season of high school football, and his senior year was still enough to bring in some impressive offers, including one from A&M that he took quickly. The Aggies believe Kennedy can become an elite pass rusher with his frame and speed.

2022 stats: 120 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble Brooks was one of the best players in Texas last season, dominating on both sides of the ball. He joins a strong but thin safety group and could see playing time this season.

2022 stats: 24 tackles, 2 INT, 1 pass broken up The Aggies went after Rogers early and fought off LSU to sign him. Rogers joins a rebuilt cornerback group and, while the A&M coaching staff would like to keep Rogers and fellow freshman Jayvon Thomas off the field this season, he may be able to force his way into the rotation.

2022 stats: 70 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT Johnson, the brother of transfer Jerry Johnson III, had a strong senior season which helped lead to a last-minute offer and commitment to A&M. He joins a linebacker group with four seniors, three freshman and a sophomore for the 2023 season.

Betrand committed to A&M after de-committing from Colorado and never wavered. He joins Chase Bisontis and Colton Thomasson as the new arrivals at tackle and will likely be a reserve this season.

2022 stats: 2,198 yards and 27 touchdowns passing; 944 yards and 15 TD rushing Reed was Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee and a late-stage addition for the Aggies. A&M would like to give him time to continue to develop his impressive skill set and he will start the season behind Conner Weigman and Max Johnson.

2022 stats: Averaged 42.3 yards per punt, long of 62; 79-81 PATs, 10-12 field goals. Blessed with the strongest leg in the 2023 class, White awed observers at the Army All-American Game with his ability to place his kicks wherever he wanted to. He's set up to be the replacement for All-SEC punter Nik Constantinou in 2024, and will also pitch for the Aggie baseball team.

2022 stats: 60 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT Taumanupepe joins a strong defensive tackles group, but he brings bulk that nobody else has. He proved to be capable of dominating double teams and forcing his way into the backfield in high school, and A&M hopes to give him time to continue to get stronger so he can do the same in college.

2022 stats: 50 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble for Boston College A former second-team All-ACC selection, DeBerry came to A&M as part of the team's cornerback rebuild. He could play both outside or at nickel this season.

2022 stats: 30 catches, 623 yards, 4 TD Walker put up major numbers at Grand Valley State last year, and he joins an A&M group that is seriously talented but also undermanned. With his size and established ability at the college level, he could fight for playing time this year.

2022 stats: Started five games at left guard Dirstine has starting experience, but has had trouble staying healthy. He won't start at A&M, but he could provide some depth in the case of an injury to the starters at either guard spot.

2022 stats: 39 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble for Jackson State One of the biggest additions to the 2023 transfer class, Davis has put up numbers wherever he's been and adds experience and production to the linebacker group. He should compete with Chris Russell for the starting MIKE job.

2022 stats: 1 carry, -3 yards During his time at Rice, Johnson developed into a good blocking fullback and one of the best special teamers in Conference USA. The Aggies hope he'll continue to do both in the SEC.

2022 stats: No stats Henderson doesn't scream out as a bigtime transfer prospect, but Bobby Petrino went after him almost immediately. With his arm strength and running ability, Petrino believes Henderson has a huge upside given time. He can also serve as an extra buffer between Marcel Reed and the field in 2023.