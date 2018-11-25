COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — All Texas A&M wanted to do was finally beat LSU. Instead, they played what might have been the greatest game in the history of college football.

The Aggies (8-4, 5-3 SEC) and Tigers (9-3, 5-3 SEC) played seven overtimes and set the record for most points scored in an FBS game before Kendrick Rogers hauled in a two-point conversion from Kellen Mond to finish off a 74-72 win that had more dramatic moments than a soap opera has in a year. “That was…I don’t know. Words can’t even explain it. Seven overtimes? That’s absolutely outstanding,” junior running back Trayveon Williams said. A game that see-sawed back and forth for more than 58 minutes started to reach legendary status with 1:29 to go in the game, when the Aggies got the ball back at their 22 with no timeouts and trailing 31-24. Mond, who had just 83 yards passing entering the fourth quarter, missed his first two passes of the drive before hitting Quartney Davis for 13 and 12 yards to move the ball to the Aggie 47. It looked like the game was over two plays later, however, when Mond threw a pass under pressure that was picked off by LSU safety Grant Delpit. The play was overturned because Mond had muffed the shotgun snap, and when he went to pick the ball up, his knee hit the ground. What had been a game-ending pass became a 3rd and 19 for A&M. After an incompletion to Jace Sternberger, Mond (23-49, 289 yards, 6 TD passing, 1 rushing) found Davis (7 catches, 101 yards, 2 TD) for 20 yards to keep the Aggies alive. Kendrick Rogers then caught the first reception of what would become a memorable night for 22 yards, moving the Aggies to the LSU 19 with 3 seconds left. Mond the spiked the ball as the clock read 0:00, but a review by the officials gave the Aggies one second and one last shot. They took advantage. As time expired Mond threw a pass that cleared an LSU defender in the middle of the end zone and went into the hands of a leaping Davis, who sent the Kyle Field crowd into a frenzy. “(Mond) just threw a strike, and Quartney ran a great route. That’s a play we run every day, and it paid off,” Fisher said. The decision to give the Aggies the single second sent LSU coach Ed Orgeron into a fury. "That second shouldn't have been put on the clock, and I'm sticking to that,” he said.

Kendrick Rogers capped an amazing overtime session with the game winning 2-point try.

After Seth Small hit the PAT to send the game to overtime, the fun really began. The teams traded field goals on their first possessions, with LSU’s Cole Tracy hitting a line drive field goal from 50 yards out, and Small responding with a 23-yard chip shot to continue the game. After Williams (35 carries, 198 yards, 2 TD) carried twice for 24 yards, Mond punched it in from 4 yards away to give the Aggies a brief 41-34 lead. LSU responded, using the legs of QB Joe Burrow (29 carries, 100 yards, 3 TD; 25-38, 270 yards, 3 TD passing) to get down to the A&M 3 before Nick Brosette (16 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD) scored on 4th and 2 to keep the game going. “I can’t even remember how many overtimes there were,” Fisher admitted afterward. LSU’s next drive could be easily overlooked because it lasted all of two plays. Burrow hit Dee Anderson (2 catches, 33 yards, 1 TD) on the first play from scrimmage, then Justin Jefferson (5 catches, 63 yards, 1 TD) caught the 2-point conversion. The Aggies responded with one of the greatest catches in program history, as Rogers (3 catches, 53 yards, 2 TD; 3 2-point conversions) leapt for a jump ball from Mond, tipped it, then caught lying flat on his back in the end zone. “Honestly, I saw Kellen scrambling around and I just stuck my hand up, trying to catch the ball,” he said. He then caught the 2-point conversion, got up and shrugged in disbelief. It would get crazier. Both teams would get inside the opposing 5-yard-line on their next possession, but would settle for field goals. By now, the Aggies and Tigers were through four overtimes, setting a school record for the longest game. The insanity continued in the fifth overtime period, with running back Clyde Edwards-Hilaire throwing a touchdown pass to fullback Tory Carter to put LSU up 58-52. After the 2-point conversion failed, the Aggies had a shot at the win, as Mond hit Rogers from 6 yards out. But A&M would fail on their 2-point try and they played on.

Trayveon Williams ran for 198 yards in the win.