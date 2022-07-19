The Mike Leach Experience returns to SEC Media Days

"Any questions?"

That was it. Of course, since it is Mike Leach, there was an explanation for his brevity.

"Well, I hate opening statements. I really don't see the point of it," he said. "So as opposed to me sit there and think of some flowery opening statement, which I've done before, and then at the end of the opening statement a number of people ask questions that have already been addressed in my opening statement, I decided we'd just sort of cut out the middleman."

That was hardly the end of what Mississippi State's coach had to say, as he got rolling during the question and answer session.

"With regard to the SEC, it's the most talented conference, I don't think there's any question about that. I mean, as far as coaching your team and winning games, being the best you can with what you have, it's eerily similar to Iowa Wesleyan," he said in response to a question about the toughness fo the conference.

As far as his team goes, Leach was able to push the Bulldogs back to a winning record and a bowl berth, where Mississippi State was run over by his old employer, Texas Tech. With quarterback Will Rogers back at the helm, the offense should be close to the Leach standard.

"Will stepped in and had great leadership qualities, wasn't afraid to talk to the locker room as a freshman, which I think is one of the more impressive, courageous things that he did. It allowed him to excel early. It allowed him to focus in on playing because he didn't have some of that stage fright that initial freshmen do. I think it allowed him to progress quicker," the Bulldogs coach said.

Leach is satisfied with Rogers, but he's not sold on his wide receiver corps yet.

"I think we need to sharpen up at receivers. I think we need to kind of polish up our receiver play. We have good guys that work hard. I have a sense of urgency, that type of thing," he said. "I just think we need to be sharper. We have a mixture of really young and old there. I do think we're getting better. I thought we had a good spring."

Leach dismissed concerns that his Air Raid system might not be as effective now that teams in the SEC West have seen it multiple times.

"But football has always been a game of execution. There's not a lot of Roadrunner/Wiley Coyote, who you ambush, fool the other guy, then you walk away laughing like Muttley after the rock fell on the guy or something like that," he said. "It's always been a game of execution. It doesn't matter what you do schematically, you have to execute well. I think some schemes are better than others. The most important thing is execution."

Leach said his team, even with a lot of changes from the transfer portal, is starting to develop.

"We're still, I guess on paper, kind of a medium young team. We do have a lot of starts. I think that's helpful. So we do have experience to draw on," he said.



