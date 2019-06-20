Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

2018 Stats (at Arizona Western Community College): 17 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 1 fumble recovery

Why the Aggies wanted him: It was clear last year that the secondary was A&M’s biggest weakness. Without the injection of some talent that could play right away, it would remain so. The Aggies targeted Blades, regarded as the best corner in the JUCO ranks, early on and then pried him away from Oregon. Now, they expect him to come in and take over at one of the corner spots. With his speed, he could also be a top-notch return man.

50-word scouting report: Lightning fast; gets up to speed very quickly. Good agility, which will allow him to turn and run with receivers. Can play man or zone coverage efficiently. Breaks well on the football, but could use a little work on finding the ball in flight. Not afraid of run support.

Players most affected by his arrival: Corners Myles Jones, Debione Renfro and Charles Oliver. He will compete for a starting job immediately and will likely take one.

2019 expectations: are very big. If A&M is going to beat the likes of Alabama, Clemson or Georgia, someone has to cover the top targets for Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Jake Fromm and essentially take them away. That’s why A&M went after Blades, and that’s what they hope he can do.



