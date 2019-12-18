The Smart move: Chibuzo signs with A&M
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo.
Position: Offensive lineman
Why he chose Texas A&M: Smart really liked Jim Turner. When Turner left, A&M fought to keep him holding off s few schools to secure Chibuzo.
2019 stats: Not available
Awards: 2019 first team all-district
Who he chose A&M over: Texas
Projection for 2020: Redshirt
Film study
Chibuzo is likely a guard at the next level and he will get a chance to learn before he is needed to play at a high level. A couple of years in the A&M strength and conditioning program, Chibuzo could be a starter on the right side of the offensive line.