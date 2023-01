Wright, the incumbent Aggie Heart Award winner, announced his intention to remain in school and pursue his Master's degree in a social media post Monday evening.

In spite of suffering a torn MCL in training camp, Wright played eight games last season and, along with Donovan Green, saw the most action at tight end. He caught 9 passes for 129 yards -- an impressive 14.3 yards per catch -- and scored a touchdown at South Carolina.

Wright takes back over as the veteran of the tight end group and likely as a team captain. His blocking ability provides some flexibility for new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who -- like Jimbo Fisher -- will use his tight ends as in-line blockers but will also split them out as slot receivers.

Wright joins Green, Jake Johnson, Theo Ohrstrom, Fernando Garza and newcomer Jaden Platt in the tight end room.