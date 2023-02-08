Defensive backs Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones and running back Devon Achane were among the more than 300 invitees to the event. The NFL announced the players who were invited to the combine Wednesday.

Johnson, who is the most likely first rounder of the group, is coming off a second consecutive stellar season. In just 9 games, he had 71 tackles, a sack and 3 forced fumbles. In 2021, he grabbed national attention with 79 tackles, a sack, an interception and 5 passes defensed.

In his lone season as a starter, Achane proved to be one of the nation's most productive backs. He carried the ball 196 times for 1,102 yards (5.6 YPC) and 8 touchdowns, capping off his career with 215 yards on 38 carries in A&M's 38-23 win over LSU.

Splitting time with Isaiah Spiller in 2021, Achane ran for 910 yards on just 130 carries and scored 9 touchdowns. As a true freshman, he came on late in the season and exploded in the Orange Bowl, winning the game's MVP award with 140 yards on just 12 carries, scoring 2 touchdowns. Achane also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including a memorable return in A&M's 41-38 win over then-No.1 Alabama in 2021.

After struggling with injuries in 2021 and missing the first two games of this season, Jones showed the stuff that made him a 5-star recruit in the 2020 class. He had 33 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and 2 passes defensed as opponents largely avoided throwing at him after the first couple of games he played in.