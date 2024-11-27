Three flip targets AY is monitoring

Who are some players that have exceeded expectations in 2024? We answer that and more in the mailbag!
Can the Aggies avoid of a repeat of the South Carolina game and get Auburn QB Payton Thorne to the turf?
The Aggies used stifling defense and a 19-0 second half run to dispose of Southern 71-54 Wednesday night.
A&M's offensive line squares off with an Auburn rush defense that has made life tough for recent opponents.
This week's 10 Things for Tuesday centers on No. 15 Texas A&M's matchup against Auburn Saturday night.
Who are some players that have exceeded expectations in 2024? We answer that and more in the mailbag!
Can the Aggies avoid of a repeat of the South Carolina game and get Auburn QB Payton Thorne to the turf?
The Aggies used stifling defense and a 19-0 second half run to dispose of Southern 71-54 Wednesday night.