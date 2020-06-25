Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Futurecast
Home
Prospect Search
Futurecast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 18:49:35 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Throwback Thursday - Matt Davis Feature
Courtney Roland •
AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
AggieYell is throwing it back to an interview with Texas A&M 2012 four-star quarterback signee Matt Davis.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}