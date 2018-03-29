Four years ago, Johnny Football was the biggest name in the sport, preparing to leave Texas A&M two seasons early to make his mark in the NFL. On Tuesday, Johnny Manziel was back where he started, just another guy looking for a job.

I don't pity him, and I doubt he wants pity. But listening to him talk after throwing at A&M's Pro Day was a fascinating exercise.

Unfortunately for both us, the words spoken made sense to both of us.

Manziel repeatedly talked about the mistakes he's made and took accountability for them. But that wasn't the interesting part. That was when he started talking about how he felt better mentally than he has in a long time, maybe ever.

That resonated.

Manziel has been diagnosed with and is taking medication for bipolar disorder, which used the be known as manic depression. A person dealing with bipolar has extreme highs (that will make you want to party) and extreme, painful lows (that will want you to do about anything to make it stop, including self-medicate with alcohol and drugs).

To be clear, I'm not bipolar. I don't get the benefit of the ups. Just the downs.

A few times on here, I've mentioned that I suffer from anxiety and depression. I've taken medication for it for more than a decade, and recently changed medicines because the effects of the first stuff wore off.

For those of you who don't have these kind of issues, you're blessed. And you may have no idea why I'd bring this up or why it makes me fully support Johnny in his attempt to return to the NFL.

I never developed a problem with alcohol due to my issues. But life was still extremely dark and difficult. I wasn't really living, just existing, before I got diagnosed.

The stuff that I had preys on your self-doubts and insecurities and compounds them. Think about second-guessing on steroids. In my case, it got so bad that I was barely able to function. Not as an employee, but as a person. I remember sitting on the couch in 2008 afraid to get up, because that would just lead to me failing at something or other again.

That's no way to live. You want to shut it off, any way you possibly can. Some people can't and take horrible steps to end the emotional hell. Others self-medicate. Eventually, I was able to finally say "screw it" and went to the doctor's. Pride wasn't making me better, but medicine might.

Magnifying some of what I went through a hundreds of times, with millions of people watching and an addiction to alcohol to boot and you're probably close to where Manziel found himself at times. That's a pretty awful place to be, no matter if you're a millionaire superstar. By his own admission, he wasn't listening to anyone, so advice went unheeded.

I don't know what got him to talk to a doctor -- whether it was his wife, his folks or just having that kind of "screw it" moment like I did -- but he addressed his mental health issues. He's taking medication and said that he sees a different person he doesn't like when he's off it. He told Courtney he can certainly tell the difference.

For me, the deal with Johnny was never WHAT he did, but WHY he did it. He was always a really honest, polite and upfront guy with me. He's the guy who left a meeting with the Texans to text me when Cody was born (which, long term, probably was not a good career move). So the other crazy stuff seemed so...strange.

It doesn't now. When you're (for lack of a better term) a little off, the world is different and life takes on a different form. And almost all the time, not in a good way. If Johnny Manziel has addressed his issues and stays with what he's doing, then the Johnny Football that got him kicked out of the NFL no longer exists.

What does exist is a guy who's smart, much more humble and, honestly has more zip on his fastball. He's certainly an NFL quarterback. If you look at the 100 or so QBs on NFL rosters, you can't tell me that he's not plenty talented to get a job in the league if someone is willing to take the risk that a mental health diagnosis really has changed Johnny Manziel.

I think it has. It changed me. And I hope he gets that shot to pursue his dream, at least one more time.