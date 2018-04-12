I would not be surprised if there are more visitors for the spring game than there were for any major game during Kevin Sumlin's tenure. And Sumlin and his staff were not bad recruiters. Jimbo Fisher's bunch is taking it to another level and taking advantage of the early signing period.

I don't think they'll get to 100,000 for the spring game. But 75,000 could be a decent possibility. For a spring football game.

Those folks who thought Trayveon Williams was a bad fit for Fisher's offense are going to be shocked. He loves the guy. If Williams is healthy, he's going to get the lion's share of the carries this year and it won't be close. Williams, for what it's worth, looks faster to me than he did before. Noticeable explosiveness (not that he didn't have that before).

Kendall Bussey hasn't made up any ground, but he's at least keeping pace. He's in fantastic condition. I'm curious to see how he stacks up with the new kids when they arrive.

Right now, the starting tight ends are probably Jace Sternberger and Trevor Wood -- and Wood hasn't put on the pads yet. Camron Horry will definitely be used as an in-line blocker, but he's struggling in the pass-catching department.

Wood is a seriously big dude.

It's Nick Starkel vs. Kellen Mond. If you had another ticket, burn it.

Colton Prater seems to be back into the equation of struggling with shoulder issues last year. But I'm still thinking Connor Lanfear is the right guard come summer.

Would not be surprised if Jalen Preston and Caleb Chapman are immediately in the two deep when they arrive.

I think you'll be pleased with the two deep at linebacker, especially with Santino Marchiol. But the lack of depth beyond the top 6 is still terrifying.

Mike Elko loves Tyrel Dodson. Who doesn't?

Guys who look a lot bigger this spring: Micheal Clemons, Buddy Johnson, Josh Rogers.

If you had to pick one guy on the team and say, "Ok, he has to reach his potential for this team to succeed," it may be Clemons.

The Aggies are going to be loaded at defensive tackle when summer rolls around. LOADED.

The two most important players you have not thought about at all: Tyree Johnson and Ondario Robinson. They're the difference between the DEs being good and average or below.

Anybody want to bet the top 4 safeties opening day (barring injury) aren't Donovan Wilson, Derrick Tucker, Larry Pryor and Leon O'Neal? Didn't think so.

Charles Oliver is set at one corner. If healthy, Debione Renfro is probably the other corner.

Your top 4 corners right now: Oliver, Renfro, Clifford Chattman and Travon Fuller. If you didn't see those names coming, you're excused.

Don't worry about Anthony Hines. He'll play plenty.

My biggest worries about this team: corner play (Oliver excepted), lack of linebacker depth and how long it will take the offense to get acclimated to the new scheme. It's a lot more complex.