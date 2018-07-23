AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of Texas A&M's 2018 position groups with the new look tight end corps.

Returning players

None.

Jace Sternberger already looks like a fit in A&M's offense.

New arrivals

Jace Sternberger (Jr.-TR.; 6'4", 250; 21 catches for 336 yards and 6 TD and Northeastern Oklahoma Community College in 2017; took part in spring practice) Trevor Wood (Sr.-TR; 6'6", 265; 9 catches for 63 yards in three years at Arizona) Glenn Beal (Fr.; 6'5", 265; 14 catches for 259 yards with two touchdowns at River Ridge (La.) John Curtis in 2017)

What we learned this spring

The first thing we learned was that Sternberger looks like a really good fit in Jimbo Fisher's offense. The first commit Fisher got after he took the A&M job, Sternberger moved into the starting lineup on day one and dominated the spring game, catching 8 passes for 147 yards and 2 TDs. That was enough to get him on the Mackey Award Watch List for 2018. We also learned that the new coaching staff was not enthralled with the performance of Camron Horry, someone Kevin Sumlin had pursued vigorously in 2017 before redshirting him. Horry had trouble catching the football early in the spring, then got hurt. He'll start the summer as a defensive end. Finally, we learned that Fisher expects big things from Wood, who was underutilized in Rich Rodriguez's offense at Arizona and knew it was time to get out when Sumlin arrived. He's certainly a physical specimen (he was on campus in the spring, but could not practice), and Fisher believes he could be an NFL player with a strong 2018.

Where things stand

Sternberger starts and Wood comes into the game when the Aggies go to a two tight end set (which, believe it or not, they will on occasion). Beal will be the backup. Sternberger will probably see a lot of passes thrown his way, judging from Fisher's past history and what happened in the spring game.



Projected depth chart