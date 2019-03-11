AggieYell.com continues its preseason preview with a look at a tight end group that will look very different in 2019.

Glenn Beal is the only tight end with any significant playing experience.

Recapping 2018

Tight end was a massive question mark going into last year's spring practice and ended up being a strength thanks to two one-year players, Jace Sternberger and Trevor Wood. Sternberger was a first-team All-American and the deadliest receiving tight end in America, while Wood provided critical run and pass blocking to help the inconsistent offensive line. True freshman Glenn Beal played some, frequently in short yardage and goal to go situations.

Returning players

Sophomore Glenn Beal (No receptions in 8 games in 2018) Junior Ryan Renick (1 catch for 8 yards in 12 games)

New arrivals

Departures

Sternberger and Wood.

Arriving this summer

The pressure's on



Beal, who is a much different tight end than Cupp or Wydermyer. The Aggies need a consistent blocker who can be a force on the line of scrimmage, and that’s his role. Basically, they need another Trevor Wood, who can be on the field a lot in all kinds of situations and be just enough of a pass catching threat to keep opponents guessing.

Prediction