Junior guard TJ Starks, who sat out the first two games of the 2019-20 season with a sprained ankle, was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules Thursday. The move comes hours after Starks was arrested and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Starks was hoped to provide some veteran leadership for a young team, but instead has become coach Buzz Williams' first major disciplinary problem at A&M. The team announced Starks' suspension in a single sentence statement.

Starks may not have gotten into trouble off the court previously in his first two years at A&M, but his undisciplined play got him into trouble on it. The streaky shooter scored 19 points in A&M's NCAA Tournament win over then-defending champion North Carolina in 2018 and hit the game-winning shot last season at Alabama, but his inconsistency led then-coach Billy Kennedy to pull him from the starting lineup. Starks averaged 12.3 points per game last season while starting 18 of 27 games.

The Aggies (2-0) play No. 8 Gonzaga Friday night at Reed Arena.