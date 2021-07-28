 AggieYell - Training camp preview: A&M boasts elite TE corps
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-28 15:23:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Training camp preview: A&M boasts elite TE corps

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues its position breakdowns of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with the tight ends.

Jalen Wydermyer is a preseason All-American.
Jalen Wydermyer is a preseason All-American.

Returning players from the spring

Junior Jalen Wydermyer; 46 catches, 506 yards, (11 YPC), 6 TD in 10 games (all starts). 2020 second team All-SEC; 2021 Presason All-SEC

Redshirt sophomore Baylor Cupp; did not play due to injury in 2020

Redshirt freshman Blake Smith; did not play due to injury in 2020

Redshirt junior Max Wright; 1 catch, 42 yards, 1 TD in 3 games


New arrivals

None.

The situation

When you have an All-American like Wydermyer on your roster, you're already in good shape. When you add a potentially freakish talent like Cupp to the equation -- if he can stay healthy -- and you're flat-out dangerous.

And that's where the Aggies may finally find themselves, with an elite tight end and one who could be just as dangerous if he stays on the field. Combined the two could cause matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Wydermyer and Cupp are too fast for linebackers and far too big for safeties to handle -- so what do you do if they're both on the field?

Wydermyer proved himself to be a solid blocker last year, but a replacement for Ryan Renick is needed. That could fall to Wright or Smith, both of whom have plenty of side, are capable blockers and are much quicker than people give them credit for. They could be assets on running downs and short-yardage situations.

Projected 2021 depth chart

Starter: Wydermyer

Backup: Cupp

Third string: Wright/Smith

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}