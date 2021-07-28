Training camp preview: A&M boasts elite TE corps
AggieYell.com continues its position breakdowns of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with the tight ends.
Returning players from the spring
Junior Jalen Wydermyer; 46 catches, 506 yards, (11 YPC), 6 TD in 10 games (all starts). 2020 second team All-SEC; 2021 Presason All-SEC
Redshirt sophomore Baylor Cupp; did not play due to injury in 2020
Redshirt freshman Blake Smith; did not play due to injury in 2020
Redshirt junior Max Wright; 1 catch, 42 yards, 1 TD in 3 games
New arrivals
None.
The situation
When you have an All-American like Wydermyer on your roster, you're already in good shape. When you add a potentially freakish talent like Cupp to the equation -- if he can stay healthy -- and you're flat-out dangerous.
And that's where the Aggies may finally find themselves, with an elite tight end and one who could be just as dangerous if he stays on the field. Combined the two could cause matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Wydermyer and Cupp are too fast for linebackers and far too big for safeties to handle -- so what do you do if they're both on the field?
Wydermyer proved himself to be a solid blocker last year, but a replacement for Ryan Renick is needed. That could fall to Wright or Smith, both of whom have plenty of side, are capable blockers and are much quicker than people give them credit for. They could be assets on running downs and short-yardage situations.
Projected 2021 depth chart
Starter: Wydermyer
Backup: Cupp
Third string: Wright/Smith