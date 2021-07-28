Training camp preview: A&M boasts elite TE corps

When you have an All-American like Wydermyer on your roster, you're already in good shape. When you add a potentially freakish talent like Cupp to the equation -- if he can stay healthy -- and you're flat-out dangerous.

And that's where the Aggies may finally find themselves, with an elite tight end and one who could be just as dangerous if he stays on the field. Combined the two could cause matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Wydermyer and Cupp are too fast for linebackers and far too big for safeties to handle -- so what do you do if they're both on the field?

Wydermyer proved himself to be a solid blocker last year, but a replacement for Ryan Renick is needed. That could fall to Wright or Smith, both of whom have plenty of side, are capable blockers and are much quicker than people give them credit for. They could be assets on running downs and short-yardage situations.