TUCALOOSA, ALA. -- In order to beat Alabama, Texas A&M would have to play a perfect game. They didn't come close, and that led to a 45-23 loss.

Texas A&M's offensive line didn't protect Kellen Mond.

A&M's mistakes started with the second play from scrimmage, when Kellen Mond threw an ill-advised interception. That was a start of a mess: 7 sacks, 2 interceptions, an ejection for targeting and a massive number of blown assignments that led directly to points. While Jimbo Fisher probably won't fault his team's effort, he won't be happy at all when he reviews the game film.

Offense

You want to start with positives, but sometimes the negatives are so glaring that you have to mention them first. The offensive line, which we said before the season was a major source of concern, was terrible today. Kellen Mond was running for his life frequently as the line failed both mentally and physically. Both guards, Keaton Sutherland and Jared Hocker, blew assignments that led to sacks. Dan Moore came down and doubled a lineman instead of picking up a blitzer and that became another sack. Sometimes, it was hard to tell who was responsible because so many Alabama defenders were in the backfield. Frankly, it's to the point where Kellen Diesch and Connor Lanfear should get serious consideration to take over at left tackle and right guard. The running game, outside of Mond, was non-existent. Jimbo Fisher wanted to run it right up the middle and there was no chance of that. Alabama was too fast and too strong in the middle for the Aggies to do anything. Mond had nearly 300 yards of total offense on his own, 98 on the ground and 196 through the air. He had the huge 54-yard run in the first half that was designed, but a lot of those rushing yards were undesigned. He just had to do something. While Mond was impressive in many respects, both picks were bad decisions and he missed Jace Sternberger for an easy touchdown in the first half because he took off on a play action pass on 3rd and 2. The wideouts were unimpressive today. Alabama wanted to take Jhamon Ausbon away (as we mentioned yesterday) and they did. 1 catch for 15 yards. Mond didn't get a lot of help, as Ausbon, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers all had big drops. More unforced errors. Somehow, the Aggies ended up with just about 400 yards of offense, a 99-yard drive where they dominated and put up 23 points on an Alabama team that was giving up 9 points a game. Mond, by and large, acquitted himself well. The rest of the offense has a lot of things they can point at that need to be changed.

Defense

The front seven, especially the defensive line, deserves better than what it got today. Alabama picked up 109 yards on the ground. That's it. 127 below their average. And Alabama still had more than 500 yards of offense. The Aggies had no answer for Tua Tagovailoa, who simply ate them alive. Tua was 22-30 for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns. He ran for another. He was pressured, but never sacked. And again, mental mistakes cost the Aggies dearly, especially on 3rd down. There was the quick pass out of the backfield to Damien Harris that went for 51 yards that was completely uncovered. Hale Hentges got open for two touchdown passes on busts. Either Debione Renfro blew an assignment or Donovan Wilson was too slow in reacting on the first offensive play for Alabama that ended up as a touchdown pass. Wilson started poorly, and got ejected. And then things got worse. Larry Pryor was a liability, getting caught out of position or missing tackles multiple times -- including two plays in a row that led to a quick touchdown. The matchup between Jerry Jeudy and Deshawn Capers-Smith was a nightmare, The Aggies never really did figure out how to handle Irv Smith, whose versatility caused big problems, especially when he was in front of Tua when he rolled. Back to the front four. Daylon Mack is only credited with one tackle, but he absolutely dominated Ross Pierschbacher, who is supposed to be a first-round pick. Justin Madubuike, besides making the mistake of adding to his helmet collection for the second straight week, was almost as good. Landis Durham had 7 tackles and controlled the edge, forcing a lot of runs inside. I didn't think Charles Oliver played badly today. The rest of the secondary was absolutely terrible. The Tide picked on Leon O'Neal and Larry Pryor when they were out there, and Derrick Tucker was out of position several times.

Special teams

Seth Small was 3-3 in field goals and right now, Braden Mann is positioned to have the best net punting average of all time. It's only 5 punts, but he's averaging 60.8 yards per punt. Coverage teams were good again. They easily bested Jeff Banks and the Alabama special teams.

Positives and negatives