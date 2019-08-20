Tuesday Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Great having Coach Sherrill and 100 of his former players at practice today. 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/66UtcuFgwp— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 18, 2019
Hey #12thMan...what song do you want to hear at the end of the first quarter next Thursday night? 🎵🎵— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 19, 2019
Tell us in the comments below (let's keep it clean, people 😎)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/huGjDwacrN
On this #MannCrushMonday we're here to remind you that there are only 🔟 days left until Aggie Football!@MannBraden | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KtQn7CYYGm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 19, 2019
The starting point. 📍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/4U4zF32g5H— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 19, 2019
🔥Opening night: 8.29.19 🔥#GigEm pic.twitter.com/HeoXN7qzoM— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 18, 2019
"If your legacy were to stop today...what would your legacy be?"— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 18, 2019
🗣️ @RealJayWilliams #GigEm pic.twitter.com/EWFOEcSQCv
Back to the grind.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 18, 2019
Day 15 📸: https://t.co/D7V1VaCvby@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/byBCs9ShQN
Day 15 ✔️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7lCzdeKTDt— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 18, 2019
"Iron sharpens iron." ⚔️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 17, 2019
🎤 @Ryan_McCollum77@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TR6tZWYMN5
First of many for @WakeEmUp9. 😎#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Q2Ru4eLe66— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 17, 2019
"They're different, man."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 17, 2019
🗣️ @c_herren#GigEm pic.twitter.com/y2dwyM2I1N
Reminder for @TAMU students: walk-on informational is this Monday!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 16, 2019
📝 https://t.co/ExAYCJqqZr#GigEm pic.twitter.com/jbTm2S9QeL
#NFLAggies 👍#GigEm https://t.co/TCkQROfaum— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 16, 2019
🗣️ Embrace. The. Grind.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/N6ugoikmaj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 16, 2019
Coaches Preseason All-@SEC selections:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 15, 2019
🏈 @Jashaun06
🏈 @MadubuikeJustin
🏈 @MannBraden
🏈 @TheKellenMond#GigEmhttps://t.co/uvSStWQbm8
Views from Day 1️⃣2️⃣ 📷@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LrZX7kofnI— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 14, 2019
"If everyone does their job, we can really be one of the top defenses in the country."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 14, 2019
🎤 @TheAntHines_Era@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/H2W7HBNbNP
Gettin' ready for the competition.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 14, 2019
Scrimmage highlights 🔥📹#GigEm pic.twitter.com/axZP2NqIlI
🎂Happy Birthday 🎂 @Devin_Price3. Enjoy your day! pic.twitter.com/ykaGm4uN6V— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) August 19, 2019
Some AP preseason Top 25 factoids:— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 19, 2019
Texas A&M and South Carolina are the first teams to have preseason Nos. 1-3 on their schedules since Missouri in 1975. Other teams to face preseason Nos. 1-3.
Northwestern in 1968.
Minnesota in 1972.
Only Missouri won any of the games.
I continue to get messages if we are having a clinic. This is a polite reminder if you are interested.— Buzz Williams (@TeamCoachBuzz) August 18, 2019
Haven’t been to many clinics in my career, but the itinerary we have planned is unique, & I think will be beneficial to everyone in some way. pic.twitter.com/1wysBiApTC
Position switch 👀😂 #GigEm #BigBacks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/owx3jxsaGK— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) August 18, 2019
Landis Durham will not be denied! Another sack for Durham. pic.twitter.com/jYiOxp2R7G— Downtown Rams [DTR] (@DowntownRams) August 18, 2019
PFF has Eagles DE Daeshon Hall as the NFL’s highest graded edge rusher through two preseason games https://t.co/UBjOxL7a3k— BleedingGreenNation (@BleedingGreen) August 17, 2019
Bigtime A&M target https://t.co/WT4EPTovvS— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 17, 2019
BIG @KHS_CougarsFB G @AkinolaOgunbiyi RECOGNIZED BY @HoustonTDClub on Pre-Season Team. Aki is headed to @AggieFootball & sees what @K_Green_01 is doing in Aggieland - looks to play right next to him soon.@abc13sports #txhsfb @KHS_Cougars pic.twitter.com/QTf3q4z5NR— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) August 15, 2019
Thinking Hard 🤔 #GigEm what y’all thinking. TALK To Me 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/dGBeHmmS8i— JE🦜1 (@JoshuaEaton_1) August 17, 2019